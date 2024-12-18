Major World Title Match Announced For WWE Raw On Netflix Debut
Hot on the heels of Logan Paul being announced as the newest member of the WWE Raw roster during WWE's Raw on Netflix kickoff event, Michael Cole dropped another bombshell announcement.
Cole brought Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on stage inside their Stamford, CT headquarters on Wednesday (December 18) afternoon to announce that on the January 6 Raw on Netflix debut, Ripley will finally challenge Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a one-on-one match for the title.
Ripley and Morgan have been feuding throughout 2024 and have essentially carried the women's division on their backs. Dominik Mysterio played a major role in the feud, betraying Ripley and aligning with Morgan and a new iteration of The Judgement Day.
At Survivor Series: WarGames, Ripley earned the pinfall against Morgan after nailing an Eradicator through a table.
The two WWE superstars have traded injuries and titles during their feud, with Rhea most recently receiving a broken orbital socket at the hands of Morgan. To say this had been a fiery, brutal, personal feud would be an understatement. Morgan and Ripley have even taken their battles online to X with a vicious exchange of insults.
So, can Rhea Ripley take back the WWE Women's Championship from Liv Morgan? Is this just another chapter in their lengthy feud, or can Rhea put the proverbial nail in the coffin and walk out of Los Angeles with the title? Check out WWE's Raw on Netflix debut on January 6 and find out!
