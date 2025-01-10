Wrestling On FanNation

Braun Strowman Off WWE SmackDown Again After Severe Flu And Weight Loss

The Monster Among Men says he lost 36lbs in a week after coming down with a bad case of the flu. Braun Strowman is still off the road as he recovers.

Rick Ucchino

Braun Strowman after beating Austin Theory on SmackDown
Braun Strowman after beating Austin Theory on SmackDown / WWE.com

Best wishes to Braun Strowman as the former Universal Champion recovers from a bad virus that kept him off WWE programming for the past week.

The Monster Among Men was the first Superstar to take advantage of WWE's new transfer window when he signed with SmackDown ahead of the holidays. He fired up a program with Carmelo Hayes that was quickly gaining traction, but then the big man disappeared from television at the start of the new year.

We now know why. Strowman announced on Instagram Thursday that he came down with a very bad case of the flu that kept him confined to a hotel bed and away from both SmackDown and the Raw on Netflix premiere.

After several days with a fever, body aches and everything else that comes with the flu, Strowman claims to have lost an astonishing 36 pounds over the past week.

His symptoms are finally starting to ease up, but Strowman says he'll miss tonight's SmackDown in Portland, Oregon as he continues to recover.

Sounds like Carmelo Hayes is safe... at least for one more week.

