The Rock And John Cena Propel WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere To Nearly 5M Viewers Globally, Double Average US Audience
The debut episode of RAW on Netflix racked up huge numbers Monday night. WWE and Netflix announced Thursday morning that Raw captured a global audience of 4.9 million people.
In the United States specifically, the inaugural event averaged 2.6 million households, according to VideoAmp. That's an increase of 116% over RAW’s average 2024 U.S. audience.
Monday marked the largest audience for a Raw broadcast over the past five years and more than doubled the all important 18-49 target audience compared to last year.
RAW on Netflix sold-out the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and set a company record as the highest-grossing arena event in company history. Additionally, the event set a merchandise sales record, becoming the highest-grossing non-Premium Live Event of all time.
The event saw Rhea Ripley reclaim the Women’s World Championship over Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat to earn back the sacred Ula Fala, Jey Uso steal a win from Drew McIntyre and CM Punk best Seth “Freakin” Rollins in their highly anticipated grudge match in the show's main event.
Monday’s event also featured appearances from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Logan Paul, Travis Scott, Hulk Hogan and John Cena, who officially kicked off his 2025 retirement tour.
