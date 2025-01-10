Black Bart Passes Away At The Age of 76 Following A Battle With Cancer
Professional wrestling veteran "Black Bart" Richard Harris sadly passed away Thursday morning at the age of 76.
Harris' wife Linda made the announcement via social media, saying her husband had lost a lengthy battle with cancer.
“You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning. He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning. He is Resting In Peace“- Linda Harris
Richard Harris announced his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2023 and late last year, it was reported by Dutch Mantell on his Story Time Podcast, that he had stopped with chemotherapy treatment after his medical insurance had run out.
One of his former students, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield took to social media Thursday night to pay a touching tribute to his mentor.
"Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I love you big brother. RIP."- JBL
Black Bart's career spanned over 30 years, including brief stints with both WWE and WCW in the early 1990's. He was an NWA National Heavyweight Champion with Jim Crockett Promotions and just won the Cauliflower Alley Club's Courage Award last year.
We here at The Takedown on SI send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard Harris, aka Black Bart.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock And John Cena Propel WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere To Nearly 5M Viewers Globally, Double Average US Audience
Latest On The Returns Of Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair; Including Brand Assignment
Freddie Prinze Jr Says Wrestling Promotion Plan 'Went Off A Cliff'
Seth Rollins Confirms He Will Not Be Appearing In Captain America: Brave New World