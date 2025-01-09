Latest On The Returns Of Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair; Including Brand Assignment
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two women who are going to remain circling around in the rumor mill until they both make their returns to WWE programming, which could be any day now.
The WrestleMania 35 main eventers are both expected back in the fold before, or perhaps at, the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1.
Many people were anticipating that Lynch would appear this past Monday on the Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles, especially after either Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship. Instead, fans were treated to a brief cameo from The Undertaker.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Wednesday that The Man has signed a new contract with WWE, but Becky Lynch never creatively factored into the big debut episode. The reason for that is unknown.
When Lynch does make her triumphant return, you can bet that it will be on Netflix. As for Charlotte Flair, it's believed she'll be heading back to SmackDown. That according to Insider X account WrestleVotes.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss Return Talk Heats Up As She Lands New Netflix Role
“We’re told both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's names now officially appear on the current internal active roster once again," WrestleVotes said on the Backstage Pass Podcast. “As of early this week, we can say that Becky Lynch is set to return on the Raw brand, while Charlotte will make her home on Friday night. So a little status quo there.”
The news of Lynch and Charlotte returning to their respective home brands is not all that shocking. Both their significant others are currently on the same rosters they are reportedly rejoining. Although, the transfer window being open would allow WWE to shake things up if the creative team saw fit.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock And John Cena Propel WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere To Nearly 5M Viewers Globally, Double Average US Audience
New WWE Partnership Will Use Shared Reality To Put Fans Ringside For Royal Rumble
Seth Rollins Confirms He Will Not Be Appearing In Captain America: Brave New World
Mark Henry Claims That Hulk Hogan Denied His Help To Fix His Damaged Image