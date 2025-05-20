Bray Wyatt's Son Pays Tribute To Father On His Birthday
Bray Wyatt left the world far too soon, and now, his young son is paying tribute to his late father.
Wyatt died unexpectedly in his sleep Aug. 24, 2023 from a heart attack, leaving behind four kids and his wife, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. The future WWE Hall of Famer had his legacy honored on WWE television by the Wyatt Sicks, which debuted last year.
This week, his son Knash celebrated his sixth birthday, and he had one request: he wanted to dress up like his father for his party.
With that, Offerman reached out to Jason Baker, the man responsible for making Wyatt's iconic Fiend mask. The image was synonymous with Wyatt's likeness, and Knash wanted to be able to authentically honor his dad while celebrating his own birthday.
Baker then swung into action, revealing he and Mandy June Baker got right on it.
The designer posted pictures of the event on social media, and shared kind words about the experience and Wyatt's son.
"I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this. I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad for his birthday party. Needless to say, [Mandy June Baker] and I dropped everything to make this happen for such an incredible little man," he said.
"We love you Knash and Hope you had the best birthday ever! (Mask from Bray’s original mold. Costume by [Mandy] based on the original Fiend gear created by [Killa Custom Rockwear]) now the only thing left to do is….LET HIM IN!"
Baker also had a hand in designing Alexa Bliss' Fiend-inspired outfit, as well as the Lilly doll.
