WWE Writer Behind Wyatt Sicks Reveals Details On The Group's Debut
The writer behind the debut of the Wyatt Sicks wanted to give the fans something big when the faction debuted this past June.
Speaking to Dead Meat Presents, Bo Dallas and WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee spoke about the return of Uncle Howdy and the debut of the Wyatt Sicks. Fee reflected on the technical aspects of the debut, which saw a destroyed backstage area as well as multiple WWE team members and Chad Gable left beaten and unconscious in their path.
MORE: The Wyatt Sicks Return To WWE Raw
“You mentioned the intro and it's funny because like I've watched that back a thousand times. It looks cool but from a technical aspect - just to like pat all of us on the back for a second. From a technical aspect, it's like what, an over five minute, one shot, tracking shot, with like so many elements to it and I watched it back and I really can't believe like how great the team did on it.”
Fee and Dallas discussed the process of reintroducing Howdy to the WWE Universe. The return of Howdy and the debut of the Wyatt Sicks implemented a series of QR codes, similar to the process used by Dallas’ brother, Bray Wyatt, during his return to WWE in 2022.
"You know, we wanted to do something big to bring them back, and the QR code really built it up big. It was like, there's going to be a massacre.”
It was a creative gamble that paid off for the WWE Universe, as the debut of the faction and its initial on screen introduction has received universal acclaim. Fee also credits Chief Content Officer Triple H with helping bring the vision to life.
"Triple H is the coolest. He's like the best guy, like the best boss, the smartest. He called one day ... he was like I had this idea, I don't know, just wanted to run it by you, like it wasn't the best idea ever, and walked through every beat of that and I talked to Taylor [Bo Dallas] and I was like what do you think about this and we were like, yeah, incredible."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Two Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW World's End
Cody Rhodes To Defend Title Against Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
LA Knight Involved In Car Accident Before Live Event In Baltimore
Chris Jericho Names Former WWE Champion As Favorite Wrestler Turned Actor