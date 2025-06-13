The Undertaker Reveals 'Terrifying' Heart Surgery After WWE WrestleMania 41
The Undertaker may have been in attendance for the WWE Hall of Fame induction of his wife, Michelle McCool, over WrestleMania 41 weekend lin April, but The Deadman was not supposed to be in Las Vegas. And that was under doctor's orders.
In fact, after arriving back home to Texas after 'Mania weekend, the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion found himself in the hospital undergoing heart surgery.
'Taker and his Hall of Fame wife McCool discussed the ordeal on a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, in which McCool explains how her husband had "a little bit of heart surgery", which left him in hospital for four days.
Speaking on the podcast, McCool said, "It's because of the heart issues you've been having weeks prior. Which, by the grace of god, we found out just by — It ended up being terrifying. The day we got home from WrestleMania, the next day at 6 am, we were at the hospital for a little bit of heart surgery."
The Undertaker revealed during the chat that he "wasn't supposed to go to Vegas."
In fact, McCool explained that a doctor's visit the previous month had highlighted a serious issue.
"Come to find out, you had been in chronic AFib for who knows how long. But the scary part was that you didn't feel any symptoms, so we didn't know. Yeah, you came in a few times out of breath and I'd give you a hard time like, 'Dude, you were just throwing the ball with the dog, why are you so out of breath?' Or going up the stairs to pray with the kids, 'Why are you out of breath,' not thinking it was an actual heart issue. So, yeah. Medicines didn't work and we ended up in the ER on a Friday."- Michelle McCool
While the couple explained that The Undertaker's heart issues have now been resolved, the experience was still a hugely stressful one, with 'Taker having to return to the hospital after his initial four day stretch.
"We went to the hospital, numbers were out of whack. Heartbeat was out of whack. Your ejection fraction of how the blood was pumping was 30 percent—it wasn't much. Supposed to be 100 percent, obviously.
"We ended up staying in the hospital for four nights where they actually had to cardiovert you and shock you back to a normal rhythm. That sadly lasted, what, 24 hours. Maybe 48. After four days, we go home, two days later, you're back in AFib. Man, I was stressed."
McCool is now not only the co-host of the Six Feet Under podcast, but also a fellow coach on the upcoming second season of LFG, replacing Mickie James for season two.
(H/T Bleacher Report)
