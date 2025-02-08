Cedric Alexander Announces Departure From WWE
Cedric Alexander appears to be done with WWE.
The former WWE Cruiserweight and Raw Tag Team Champion made a social media post Friday night that indicates he'll be a free agent within the next 90 days.
The circumstances surrounding his departure are unknown at this time, but Alexander wrote the following brief statement:
"Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years!
Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise.
#SeeYouIn90"
Alexander had just signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE last summer, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, which makes his exit midly surprising.
Once a main roster staple as part of the popular Hurt Business faction, alongside current AEW stars Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP, Cedric spent much of his last year with WWE on NXT. He last competed on the January 28 edition of NXT, where he lost a singles match to Ethan Page.
We here at The Takedown on SI wish Cedric Alexander all the best moving forward.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown (2/7/24): Live Updates, Results & Highlights
Kevin Owens Signs New 5-Year Contract With WWE
Seth Rollins Discusses His Dream Match For WrestleMania 41
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]
WWE 2K25 Reveals "The Bloodline's Dynasty" Mode And Wyatt Sicks Pre-Order