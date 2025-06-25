AEW Dynamite Preview (6/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
There could be lots of chaos on this week’s AEW Dynamite at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.
Coming off a widely heralded edition of the show a week ago at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, the action returns to the states with just a little over two weeks until AEW All In: Texas.
‘Hangman’ Adam Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW’s biggest event of the year, and the two traded blows once again at Arena Mexico.
What’s next for both men as they move closer towards their clash for the title? Could The Young Bucks have something to say to Page after he accidentally hit Matt Jackson with a Buckshot Lariat that was intended for Moxley?
Speaking of the Bucks, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland may also have a few words of their own for the former AEW Tag Team Champions.
Another big story coming out of the Grand Slam Mexico show was Mercedes Mone securing her sixth title after defeating Zeuxis for the CMLL Women’s Championship.
Toni Storm responded on Collision by saying that Mone would have to “kill her” to take the AEW Women’s Championship at All In: Texas, and things will likely even more personal between two of the top women’s wrestlers in the world.
MJF also found himself at the center of controversy at Arena Mexico, as he intentionally got disqualified in his match against Mistico before ripping off the lucha star’s mask in the aftermath. It was reported that a fan "went after" MJF at his hotel after the show, but the former AEW World Champion was fine and "laughed the situation off."
There’s no doubt that MJF won’t mind boasting about his feats in Mexico against CMLL's top star, and with The Hurt Syndicate’s backing, he may be more confident than ever.
Kota Ibushi made his return to AEW television on last week’s edition of Collision, where he took aim at The Don Callis Family and new member Kazuchika Okada - and even laid out Josh Alexander - on behalf of Kenny Omega and Mark Briscoe.
And now, Ibushi will step back into the ring on Dynamite for the first time since November 2023 to take on another Don Callis Family member in Trent Beretta.
Ibushi and Okada were longtime rivals during their run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it appears they may reignite their feud on the road to Okada vs. Omega in a Winner Takes All Match for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship at All In: Texas next month.
Elsewhere, there is plenty of buzz among AEW fans after Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that he was adding not one, but two Casino Gauntlet matches to the All In: Texas card. There will be both a Men’s Casino Gauntlet and Women’s Casino Gauntlet on the show, with the winners set to earn World title matches at some point in the future.
Two huge matches on Dynamite will detrermine the first entrants.
Willow Nightingale, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Thunder Rosa, and Kris Statlander will face off in a 4-Way Match on Dynamite to determine the No. 1 entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet, while it's Konesuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Champion Bandido in a 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 entrant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA
Match Card (Announced):
Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta
Willow Nightingale vs. Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander to determine the No. 1 entrant in the All In: Texas Women's Casino Gauntlet
Konesuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bandido to determine the No. 1 entrant in the All In: Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Are AEW Women's Tag Team Championships On The Way?
John Cena's Blunt Answer On Whether He Enjoys Acting Or Wrestling More
Men's & Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches Officially Added To AEW All In Texas
Jim Ross Gives Update After Colon Cancer Surgery & Talks Plans For AEW All In Texas