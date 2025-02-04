Charlotte Flair Announces She'll Be On WWE NXT Tomorrow Night
The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, will make an appearance on tomorrow night's episode of NXT.
Flair made the announcement this week on WWE Raw after Rhea Ripley tried to get Flair to pick her for a WrestleMania opponent.
Flair walked out to a very mixed reaction on Raw this week and the reaction turned to boos once Flair went face to face with Rhea Ripley. Ripley said that she and Charlotte should square off again at WrestleMania, but Flair said she wasn't going to make any hasty choices and that she has all the time in the world to decide.
Flair then confirmed that she'd head to NXT to talk with Guilia. Guilia is the NXT Women's Champion.
Guilia got her first taste of main roster action at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night. She was a surprise entrant in the match along with Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker, and Lash Legend from the NXT roster. Guilia defeated Roxanne Perez to win the NXT Women's Championship -- her first title in WWE.
Flair made her return to the ring after over a year away at the Royal Rumble and won the match. Flair was out of action due to a serious knee injury.
