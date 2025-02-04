WWE Announces Official Stakes For Men's Elimination Chamber Match On WWE Raw
The winner of the 2025 Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match will earn a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania.
Jey Uso will choose which champion he'd like to face first as the Royal Rumble winner and the Chamber winner will face the other world champion. The news was made official on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
John Cena is the only person to officially enter the match at this time. Cena spoke during the post-Royal Rumble press conference and said that he was calling his Elimination Chamber spot because he earned it.
This week on Raw, CM Punk will square off against Sami Zayn in the first Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner will join John Cena. On this week's Raw, we also learned that Finn Balor would be competing in a qualifying match for the Chamber at a later date. His opponent was not revealed.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Praise for Kevin Owens, Latest On Becky Lynch, And Nia Jax Sets A Record
The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will emanate from Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1. The only announced matches at this time are both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber bouts.
