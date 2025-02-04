WWE NXT Superstar Duke Hudson Reportedly Released
WWE has reportedly released one of its more popular acts from NXT.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports the company let go of former Chase U mainstay Duke Hudson. He notes the release actually occurred in January, but it came to light Monday. No specific reason was given for the decision.
Hudson had not appeared on NXT TV since Sept. 10, when he was defeated by former Chase U cohort Ridge Holland. His last match with the company came at a live event on Nov. 22, as he defeated Anthony Luke at an NXT house show.
Hudson formerly wrestled under his real name Brendan Vink, and was part of the original EVOLVE promotion prior to it dissolving.
He was called up to the WWE main roster in March of 2020 alongside Shane Thorne, but the team disbanded not long after. He was then moved to NXT that July, where he was renamed Duke Hudson.
He is a one-time former NXT Team Champion alongside Andre Chase.
