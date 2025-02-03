Charlotte Flair Divorces Andrade After Nearly 3 Years Of Marriage
Charlotte Flair is calling it quits with fellow WWE superstar Andrade.
As first reported by TMZ, court records show Flair made the filing to separate from Andrade (real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) in June 2024 with the judge signing off in October. The reason for the split is currently unknown.
Flair married Andrade back in 2022 in Andrade's hometown of Torreón, Mexico, with superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Nia Jax and Finn Balor in attendance.
Both wrestlers took part in their respective WWE Royal Rumble matches on Saturday in Indianapolis. Andrade entered the men's Rumble at number 11 and was eliminated by Jacob Fatu.
Meanwhile, Flair made her long-awaited return at the event, entering the match at number 27 and eliminating Michin, Piper Niven, Nia Jax, and Roxanne Perez on her way to her second Royal Rumble win.
The following day, Flair's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, took to social media to congratulate his daughter on the win.
Flair can now decide whether she'll face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship or Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.
