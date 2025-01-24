WWE SmackDown Live Blog (1/24/25): Results, Highlights, & More
The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown goes live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX starting at 8 pm EST (7 pm CST) and The Takedown on SI will be live blogging all three hours of action tonight!
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will no doubt have plenty to talk about when he sits down for an interview with Joe Tessitore. The American Nightmare is just eight days out from facing Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. Tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event both men will have to sign an addendum to their match contract, with the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels there in San Antonio to make sure everything goes smoothly.
We know that Charlotte Flair is on her way back to WWE. Could the Queen grace us with her presence in Austin, Texas?
Meantime, two matches have been announced for the show tonight. LA Knight is seeking a bit of retribution against the "fake" Bloodline and the Motor City Machine Guns look to pick up another victory, and with it a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Match Card for SmackDown 1/24/25:
LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly
