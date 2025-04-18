Charlotte Flair Comments On 'Unfortunate Event' With Tiffany Stratton
Two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had a verbal altercation in the ring that went beyond what the script called for.
Both stars resorted to personal attacks that nobody behind the scenes saw coming. WWE's digital team even edited the segment before posting it to social media. Yet, the young star (Stratton) was able to hold her own against the veteran (Flair) and even got the last word in.
During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide, Flair commented on what transpired on SmackDown.
MORE: WWE Reaction To Tiffany Stratton And Charlotte Flair SmackDown Brawl
"Wrestling is this circus," Flair said, laughing. "I'm happy and thankful that people want to see the match. I'm happy and thankful that they are invested. We've moved past that unfortunate event.
"When all is said and done, regardless of what has happened, I've been fortunate to be part of some great stories. Whatever it took to get there, whether I loved it or didn't love it, now people are excited to see WrestleMania.
"WrestleMania is very important to me. It'll be my eighth title match at WrestleMania. For me, as a performer, and what I hold my expectations to be, coming off of my knee injury, that was mentally hard for me. Only having two TV matches and going into WrestleMania with an opponent I have not touched, I feel that pressure.
MORE: Seth Rollins On Controversial Tiffany Stratton And Charlotte Flair Promo
"I'm at a point now where I am so excited to make a moment. I can't tell you, 'Oh, this is my favorite.' Every single WrestleMania that I've had, I can tell you what I've loved about it, what I didn't love about it, and I believe this is going to be no different."
Flair and Stratton will face off for the WWE Women's Championship during night one of WrestleMania 41 this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Huge Rumor On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 41
Seth Rollins To Announce Chicago Bears NFL Draft Pick
WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Will John Cena Win His 17th World Championship?