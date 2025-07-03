Christopher Daniels Opens Up About A Legendary Vince McMahon WWE Rumor
"The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels wrapped up his in-ring career earlier this year against "Hangman" Adam Page in AEW, bringing the end to a three-decade run that saw him work every major promotion in the world. Despite that, he never had a significant WWE run.
Of course, the rumor is, he could have at one point.
Daniels was working dark matches for WWE in the late-1990s, all at the same time the infamous "higher power" storyline with The Undertaker and the Ministry of Darkness was taking place. Undertaker was allegedly answering to someone above him (the "higher power"), which would ultimately be revealed as Vince McMahon, the man he was feuding with. This was all done in an effort to pull a fast one on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
Since then, rumors have persisted that Daniels was going to be revealed as the man under the hood at one point. Whether or not it's true? Well, Daniels weighed in on Chris Van Vliet's podcast this week.
"I didn't hear this until years later," he said, and was then asked whether or not it was true. "Maybe, but it was never anything that they told me, and honestly, it was a terrible idea anyway. Because the idea would have been Undertaker is answering to this higher power, and then I unmask, and it's me, and it's like, 'Who the f*ck is this guy?'"
Daniels was not consistently showcased on WWE television at the time, and it would have certainly been out of left field. He gave more context as to where he was in his career, and why he think his WWE run ultimately never came to be.
"It came out on the internet. I think maybe Bruce Prichard mentioned it? But yeah, everyone was like, 'Christopher Daniels was almost the higher power.' I was like, was he though? I don't think that's true. I think maybe it was discussed because I had been going to do WWE dark matches as an extra, and Jim Cornette was always sort of high on trying to get me there early on when the light heavyweight thing was a thing, and they knew I was doing the fallen angel," he said.
"So I think they thought, 'Oh, well, maybe this is something that we could use him as.' But honestly, I think once Vince saw me, and, you know, I'm 5-foot-10, and this is the time when everybody is 6-feet-something, it's like, 'we can do better.' And I was like, 'that makes sense.'"
Daniels would go on to have a Hall of Fame-caliber career in his own right across Ring of Honor, TNA, AEW, and beyond. He also appears to be returning to AEW TV in a new capacity.
