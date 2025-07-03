AEW Collision 100 Spoilers (7/5/25): Long Absent Star Answers Max Caster's Challenge
Scorpio Sky has finally returned to All Elite Wrestling.
The former TNT Champion wrestled his first match in AEW in nearly two years when he answered Max Caster's Open Challenge Wednesday night in Ontario, California. The match was taped after Dynamite 300 went off of the air, as part of this Saturday's 100th episode of AEW Collision.
Former Fox Sports Host Ryan Satin was at the Toyota Center Wednesday night and was reliving his news breaking days.
The July 5 main event will feature Kyle Fletcher battling Daniel Garcia for a shot at the TNT Championship, while FTR takes on the Outrunners and there is a big 8-Woman Tag Team Match to continue the build to next weekend's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas.
The following match spoilers are courtesy of prowrestling.net and are limited in scope.
AEW Collision 100 Match Results:
Kevin Knight defeated Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne in a triple threat match.
FTR knocked off The Outrunners.
Mistico, Hologram & Mark Briscoe beat Hechicero, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero in a Trios Match.
Scorpio Sky answered Max Caster’s open challenge and pinned the 'Best Wrestler Alive' in less than a minute.
Willow Nightingale defeated Vipress.
ROH Women's Champion Athena, Megan Bayne, Thekla & Julia Hart beat Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay & Tay Melo in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match.
Kyle Fletcher knocked off Daniel Garcia to become the No. 1 Contender for the TNT Championship. The Protostar will face Adam Cole at AEW All In Texas.
