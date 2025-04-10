WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts Hulk Hogan For Being A Liar
More than 30 years after WrestleMania IX, Bret Hart still doesn't have a whole lot of love for Hulk Hogan.
WWE is set to release the "Becoming a Spectacle" documentary on Peacock on Friday, giving a never-before-seen look into WrestleMania IX and some of the infamy around it. Featured is a story about Hulk Hogan showing up to the building with a black eye, which many speculate could have been from an encounter with "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Bret Hart was interviewed by TMZ about the documentary, and was asked about what led to the black eye. While Hart indicated some uncertainty, he made one thing clear: do not trust Hulk Hogan's word.
"I don't remember much of it other than hearing about it and sort of seeing it. I never knew what happened, and I still don't. I don't know," he told TMZ.
"Hulk Hogan's always been such a liar, you know? Whatever he tells you, probably not true. 'Macho Man,' I'd go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that at least spoke the truth."
Hart originally faced Yokozuna in the main event of the pay-per-view, but lost in just under nine minutes. Immediately after, Hogan came down to the ring to check on Hart, but ended up challenging Yokozuna to an impromptu title match. He would beat him in 22 seconds, resulting in a turn of events many believe is among the worst WrestleMania closing moments of all time.
Regardless, Hart thinks the black eye story isn't as significant as many believe it to be, as it's fairly commonplace in the business.
"But I don't remember," he said. "He wasn't the first wrestler to show up in the dressing room with a black eye. It's not like it doesn't happen. I could think of lots of situations where somebody showed up with a long tale about how they ended up with a shiner or worse. So it wasn't the first time it happened, although I will say I remember it being a pretty good shiner."
Hart is not the only person to call Hogan a liar as of late, as his former wife Linda did as well in a public family dispute. His claim that he was first offered to be the face of the George Foreman Grill was also recently debunked.
