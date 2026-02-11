Jesse Ventura Slams Donald Trump’s WWE Hall of Fame Inclusion

Although he's best known for his time at the WWE commentary table alongside Gorilla Monsoon through the mid-to late 1980s, Jesse Ventura originally made his name inside the squared circle a decade earlier.

Starting in 1975, Ventura worked his way across various territories before signing with WWE in 1981. He later fell out with Vince McMahon in spectacular fashion and left the company for WCW. He never appeared for WWE on a full-time basis again.

Despite his long-standing and very public issues with McMahon, Ventura was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. And more recently, with McMahon out of the picture, he featured on several editions of WWE's relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jesse Ventura believes that Donald Trump isn't qualified for the WWE Hall of Fame

Ventura remains proud of his Hall of Fame nod and the work it took him to get there. After all, his brutal schedule in the 1980s was a far cry from the wrestler-friendly workload in the modern WWE. But according to Ventura, the same can't be said for every inductee.

During an appearance on Independent Americans, Ventura said he's "very angry" that U.S. President Donald Trump is in the WWE Hall of Fame because of his lack of work in the industry. He went on to highlight the fact that legendary wrestler Ken Patera hasn't been honored, but Trump has.

"Do you know how you get in the Hall of Fame? You do what I had to do. Do you know what I did one time? True story. I wrestled on 63 consecutive nights without a day off. And there are people who would destroy that. There are guys who did more than that. But that's how you get in the Hall of Fame."

Turning his attention back to Trump specifically, Ventura said that his presence in the Hall of Fame has led him to consider quitting on several occasions.

"Do you know why he got in? He provided us [WWE] with two buildings, where he probably made millions by renting us his buildings for WrestleMania. And for that, Vince McMahon puts him in the Hall of Fame? It's a disgrace. I've almost resigned. Gone public, and said 'I'm resigning from the Hall of Fame because Trump is in it.' Like everything he does, he's not qualified."

After hosting WrestleMania 4 and 5 at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, Donald Trump retained a strong relationship with the company and Vince McMahon. This led to several appearances on Monday Night Raw, and the "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23. Trump was subsequently inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Away from pro wrestling, Jesse Ventura is no stranger to politics himself, having served as Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and later as the Governor of Minnesota between 1999 and 2003.

