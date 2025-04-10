Popular DJ Set For Multiple Performances At WWE WrestleMania 41
Valentino Khan has been confirmed as a musical act that will perform inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41.
The popular DJ, musician, and producer announced the news on social media. He'll be joined by WWE Superstar and current WWE United States Champion, LA Knight. The Megastar was also involved in the reveal video that posted by Khan.
"I'm back DJing WWE WrestleMania in Vegas," Khan wrote. Thankfully, the real LA Knight will be there with me. See you April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium."
Khan was the DJ for WWE at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He also performed at Summerslam in 2021.
In addition to working with Khan, LA Knight has a busy WrestleMania on tap. Knight is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu.
MORE: Rikishi Pushes For Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu Match At WWE WrestleMania 41
Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match on last week's episode of Smackdown to earn the opportunity at Knight. This match marks Fatu's first WrestleMania match ever. Fatu debuted in WWE after WrestleMania last year and has been a part of The New Bloodline ever since.
As for Knight, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the US title -- a championship he lost to Nakamura late last year.
