CM Punk Reveals When He'll Retire From WWE

CM Punk is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at 47 years old, and he's got a few good years of in-ring action left in him.

Last week on WWE Raw, Punk successfully defended his world championship against Bron Breakker, who is 28 years old and a top WWE prospect. Next week on Raw, Punk is defending the championship once again. This time, it'll be against Finn Balor on Balor's home turf in Belfast, Ireland.

Punk infamously walked out of the WWE in 2014 and wasn't seen in pro wrestling again until his return to upstart AEW in 2021. After a falling out with AEW, Punk returned to the WWE in 2023.

Since returning to the company, Punk has experienced highs and lows. His return was one of the most talked about events of the year, but just a few months later, Punk tore his tricep and was out of action.

After the injury, Punk headlined SummerSlam, wrestled in the main event of the first-ever episode of Raw on Netflix, won the world championship, and wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Punk does plan on slowing down, just not yet.

CM Punk targeting age 50 for WWE retirement

Cody Rhodes & CM Punk | Netflix

In a new interview with Cinema Blend, Punk talked about retirement and said it was special to watch John Cena do it because most wrestlers don't get to go out on their own terms. He also gave a timetable on when he may hang the boots up.

“When I was 15, if you asked me if I'd be wrestling when I was 40, I would tell you 'No, that's crazy. 40 is so old.' I'm 47, and I don't feel old yet. Terry Funk wrestled for a long time. Ric Flair wrestled for a long time. I mean, there are luchadores that are like in their 70s that are still doing it. I would estimate probably the big 50 is when I should maybe gracefully bow out. Knock on wood, if nothing else horrible happens.” CM Punk

Regarding Cena, Punk said he got out at the right time and did so with dignity and grace.

As WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Punk will have a busy road to WrestleMania. Elimination Chamber, the final PLE stop before WrestleMania 42, is in his hometown of Chicago. Matches haven't been announced for the event, but Punk is all over the marketing and ticket material for that show.

As for WrestleMania 42, if Punk is still the champion, he's sure to wrestle in a major match at the event for the second year in a row.

