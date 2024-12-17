Bron Breakker Retains Intercontinental Championship On WWE Raw
Bron Breakker is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
This week on WWE Raw, Breakker defeated Ludwig Kaiser with a Super Spear to retain the title. This was Breakker's third title defense since winning the belt from Jey Uso in October.
Breakker took early control of the match until Kaiser snatched it away by targeting Breakker's shoulder. The shoulder was a storyline of the match and the reason why Kaiser was able to stay even with Breakker.
Breakker was still able to connect with a clothesline from the ring apron onto the announce table. He also hit his around the ring running clothesline and the Frankensteiner from the top rope. In the end, he laid Kaiser out with his Spear before covering for the win.
The IC title match was the first match on the show and played in front of a hot crowd thanks to a pull apart brawl between Seth Rollins and CM Punk to start things off. Punk started in the ring and addressed Seth's comments about him last week. Seth then interrupted and the two exchanged words until Rollins called Punk by his first name. Then the brawl was on.
It took multiple WWE officials and referees to stop the brawl. After, Rollins and Adam Pearce interacted backstage and Rollins told Pearce to do his job and make a match between both men. Pearce said he would try to get it done, but that he needs Rollins to stop fighting Punk, so he has the time to do so.
Punk vs. Rollins has been heavily rumored as a match that's currently slated for the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. That show airs live on the streaming platform on January 6.
