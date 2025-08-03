CM Punk Wears Marvel-Themed Gear For WWE SummerSlam Main Event
It's Clobbering Time!
CM Punk took his ring gear game to the next level for his main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam. In an ode to his comic book fandom, Punk dressed in Fantastic Four themed gear that was light blue and white for the match.
The new gear appeared to be good luck for a little while. Punk was able to withstand an onslaught of offense and punishment from Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It was his first title win since returning to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023.
The good luck turned to agony in seconds, however. Seth Rollins walked out to the entrance ramp as Punk was celebrating with the title belt in the ring. Rollins had a knee brace on, so it looked as if he wasn't going to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract, but he tricked everyone and ran down to the ring.
There, he beat Punk and left SummerSlam as the world champion.
CM Punk and comic books
CM Punk has a long history of being a comic book fans. Since his early days as a pro wrestler on the independent circuit, Punk used "It's Clobbering Time" as a battle call before walking to the ring. That call was something said by The Thing in the Fantastic Four comics.
Punk began doing that chant for WWE early in his run with the company and used it during his entrance for this year's SummerSlam main event.
Punk wrote for a handful of Drax comic books during his hiatus from pro wrestling and WWE.
WWE Summerslam 2025 breaks records
WWE SummerSlam was record breaking for WWE and is the first-ever two night presentation of the event. On night two, Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight.
Also, Becky Lynch puts her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Lyra Valkyria and the WWE Women's World Championship is on the line when Naomi defends against both Iyo Sky
