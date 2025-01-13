Cody Rhodes Helps Dude Perfect Reveal "The World's Greatest Office"
Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE World Champion and Mike Tyson's personal oil man, is the face of WWE, and for good reason. Like John Cena before him, Rhodes is very likable and can be plugged in to just about any form of content to make it better.
YouTubers Dude Perfect know this as well as anyone else. For the uninitiated, Dude Perfect takes the timeold playground activity, making ridiculous trick shots, and turns it into an artform.
For their latest video, they introduce their new headquarters that's both awe-inspiring and chock full of sports and entertainment luminaries, including one American Nightmare.
In the video that's currently trending #3 on YouTube, Rhodes appears (9:40 in the video) in the office of one of the team members whose name also happens to be Cody. Hijinks ensue.
"Well, see, your Cody wanted another Cody around when he's not here which is quite often," Rhodes says.
And, yes, Rhodes is wearing the Undisputed WWE Championship in the video. Because, well, why not?
The video also features NFL legend Tom Brady, who mans the front desk, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and All Pro Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, among others.
At the end of the video, Rhodes, Dude Perfect, and the aforementioned sports stars all engage in a friendly Nerf gun deathmatch in the office. And, yes, Rhodes still wears the Undisputed WWE Championship while shooting Nerf guns. That's called commitment.
