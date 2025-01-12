Latest Update On WWE's Saudi Arabia Plans For 2025
WWE began a 10-year relationship with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport (General Sports Authority) back in 2018 that has seen the wrestling company promote 12 PLE/livestreamed events in the seven years.
Last Monday, WWE announced that they would bring one of the company's signature events, the Royal Rumble, to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2026. It will be the first time that the Royal Rumble occurs outside of North America. However, according to a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, there might be less Saudia Arabian WWE shows than usual in 2025.
Since the 2018 agreement was initially made (and expanded in 2019), there has been two PLE events per year in Saudi Arabia every year except 2020 and 2021. Those two years were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fightful's reporting, that number looks like it could be falling off to just one event in 2025.
The only event in Saudi Arabia that is currently on WWE's internal schedule for 2025 in slated for June in Jeddah. This would be the first time since 2019 (an event titled Super Showdown) that a PLE has occurred during June in the country.
There's no confirmation what the event will be. However, with the Rumble moving to Saudi Arabia in 2026, any event could be on the table at this point. Money In The Bank typically occurs in July, and there was reporting last fall that Milwaukee could be trying to land that show.
Last June, WWE held Clash at the Castle in June in Scotland. And as mentioned, the last Saudi show in June (2019) was Super Showdown.
