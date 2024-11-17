Cody Rhodes Reveals He Knows When The Rock Will Return And What WWE Superstar He's Coming For
The Final Boss looms large over WrestleMania 41, and the American Nightmare is tight lipped on what’s next.
In an interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Cody Rhodes commented on what, or who, might be next for The Rock with his anticipated return to WWE.
“I don't mean this in a like a smart aleck type way, but Rock is the director of the board,” Rhodes said.
“The man that is The Final Boss, Dwayne Johnson, is different from The Final Boss and his outside the box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H, is part of WWE's record era, part of this WWE Netflix era, so in whether he's in the ring or whether he's not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at [WrestleMania] 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he'll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse, but I think what you will get will surprise you all."
Rhodes is the current WWE Undisputed Champion, defeating Roman Reigns and ending his 1,316-day championship run at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The Rock played an integral part in the match, having pinned Rhodes on Night 1 in a tag team match with Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins to establish Night 2’s main event as a “Bloodline Rules” match.
The Rock was last seen on WWE programming at the end of “Bad Blood”, appearing at the entrance way following Rhodes and Reigns’ win over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock gave a gesture on his throat and left without saying a word.
What’s in store for Las Vegas is anyone’s guess, but it’s a safe bet The Final Boss will be in attendance.
