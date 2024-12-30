Cody Rhodes Reveals Original Plans For His Infamous Neck Tattoo And How The Rock Influenced It
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has now detailed the story behind his infamous and controversial neck tattoo.
Appearing on 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer, Rhodes explains that after he left WWE he was trying to build his own brand and was tired of wearing other peoples logos, noting that he hated going into stores and seeing The Rock's logo everywhere.
“The American Nightmare logo I already had, so was never about the art, was never about the look. I went through this phase, I was away from WWE at the time and I was trying to build my own brand and be my own thing. I was tired of wearing other people’s logos. I hated going into Dick’s and Rock’s logo was everywhere. I want to make my own thing. I want to be bold, I’m going all in on my own thing.
He then adds that his decision to get it on his neck was to avoid copying body locations where other "marquee" guy's had theirs.
I had this idea to have it on my chest, then I saw Conor McGregor who is absolutely box office, marquee guy. He has the big lion on his chest, can’t do the chest. Then of course I think about The Rock who is the biggest marquee guy and my current boss. He’s got the Brahma Bull. I can’t do the arm, Goldberg too with the barbed wire. Hmm, I’ll do the neck.”
Rhodes then reveals he chose his neck because he thought the tattoo was going to be much smaller, and would be mostly hidden by his shirt collar.
“He showed it to me and it was smaller. I thought that’s perfect. It’ll peek right over the collar, I’m always in suits, that’s perfect. I love this guy, he still helps, he’ll fix it now and then when it needs to be, But I did the dumbest, most alpha-toxic thing ever. I was sitting there in the chair and he kept giving me an out. He goes ‘You wanna take a look?’ He kept giving me an out. No I’m good. I kept gritting my teeth. I don’t know who the f*** I was trying to impress. There’s no one there. My wife’s not there. I’m good.
Upon seeing the final result, Rhodes says he was like an unhappy kid on Christmas.
Then I got up and they are filming this, they’re documenting this whole thing. I got up and I saw it. I didn’t say anything in the moment, but it was like the kid on Christmas [who’s unhappy], it’s not the right Power Ranger basically. I think the first thing I said was thank you. I shook hands and headed for the door, and I had to wrestle the next night. I had a signing that morning where I wrapped it in a scarf because they wanted me to do it fresh right away or take months and let it heal. So I’m at this signing, it’s in a scarf, it’s coming up over the scarf. People clearly know something is up.
I remember Jim Ross, legendary Hall of Fame announcer, he thought it wasn’t real. I walked into the production meeting and at the time I am leading the production meeting, I’m the boss. I remember him [saying] ‘Hold up. Is that f***ing [real]?!’ He couldn’t believe it. He couldn’t fathom this giant thing now existed. But I tell people in the long run I guess it’s was really worth it.”
Check out the full interview below.
