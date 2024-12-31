Cody Rhodes Reveals The Exact Age He Plans To End His Full Time Career
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and says he enjoys that role, but only sees himself wrestling in that capacity until he is 45.
Rhodes spoke about the trajectory of his career and WWE path during a recent interview on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave Podcast. Rhodes said that age 45 is the number he has in his head as a point of reference on when to slow down a bit.
"I would love to tell stories like we do in the ring, in a different fashion, Rhodes said. "I would absolutely love, love to do movies, but I've always been so linked into wrestling and coming back to WWE, where winning the championship for WWE is essentially like being the quarterback of the team. So, it's been the most fun and rewarding time I've ever had in my career, but I can definitely see, I don't think I'd be able to do it on this level -- because I feel the best I've ever felt. I feel the best I've ever felt at what to do in front of a live crowd, plus we have all these new kids. I was working with one the other day, Carmelo Hayes -- a really young guy coming up from our developmental system. To be able to see him, hear things, and hear an audience and say, 'Okay, this is why that didn't work. This is why it did work.' I'd love to do it at this level, up until probably 45."- Cody Rhodes (h/t Fightful)
Currently, Cody Rhodes is 39 years old and is arguably the most popular wrestler on the planet. He defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and has held that title ever since.
Rhodes is going to be a fixture of WWE television in the lead up to WrestleMania 41. This past Friday on Smackdown, WWE announced that Rhodes would defend his championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble in a Ladder Match.
Rhodes beat Owens to retain his championship at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month.
