Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On WWE Raw Inside Madison Square Garden
The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, will appear on tonight's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from inside the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.
WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, took to social media to announce the news in a video. Pearce also ran down the other booked matches and segments for the show.
Rhodes appeared on Friday's episode of Smackdown for the first time since being viciously attacked by John Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes opened up on the attack, but said that he was ready for Cena at WrestleMania and told him to "come get some" -- a line that Cena made famous during his run as the face of the WWE.
Rhodes and Cena are scheduled to wrestle each other for Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
MORE: WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/10/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
The WWE Raw return to Madison Square Garden will feature a major Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk as the main event. Last week on Raw, Punk and Rollins brawled uncontrollably around the arena. Pearce made the match as a means for both men to end their rivalry once and for all.
Other announced matches and segments for this week's Raw include Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day, the new WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky, AJ Styles calling out Logan Paul, and much more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Discusses Not Closing AEW Revolution With Toni Storm & Mariah May's Hollywood Ending
Timeless Toni Storm Gives Mariah May Her Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution