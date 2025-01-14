Wrestling On FanNation

Chelsea Green Responds To WWE Fans Wanting Rematch Against Penta

The WWE Women's United States Champion is open to a rematch with the newest WWE star.

Chelsea Green is open to a rematch with Penta.
Chelsea Green is open to a rematch with Penta. / wwe.com

Chelsea Green made WWE history at Saturday Night's Main Event in December when she became the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. Now, Green appears open to breaking more ground in the company, should the opportunity present itself.

Green worked across the globe prior to her most recent WWE run, including having a stint in Lucha Underground. There, under the name "Reklusa," she would face off with recently-debuted WWE Superstar Penta in a losing effort.

Even though the match happened in 2018, clips of it started to gain traction on social media ahead of Penta appearing in WWE for the first time.

Fans were quick to take note, and many immediately expressed desire to see some sort of interaction between the two, despite WWE rarely ever currently engaging in intergender matches.

The United States Champion, who has been praised for her emergence as a star in WWE by several legends, saw the conversation online as well. In an interview with Cultaholic, she commented on the possibility of facing Penta in a WWE ring.

"Well look, never say never as Justin Bieber once said. Never say never. However, that was one of the craziest matches I've ever had in my whole entire life. I owe everything to Penta for that match. He, seriously, held my hand and wrestled me through that 15-minute match. The fact that it just keeps coming up and going viral again is really cool, because at the time it was a big deal, at the time I really felt proud of it but then we move on, the next week hits and we watch the next show and we're onto the next move. So it's really interesting to see it kind of keep popping up and making a resurgence. Now that Penta's with WWE I can't wait to beat him up."

Chelea Green

Penta made his debut against Chad Gable on the second edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, defeating him and delivering an emotional promo afterward. The 39-year-old luchador proclaimed it was a dream come true to be wrestling in WWE.

He had spent the previous five years wrestling in AEW.

Green successfully defended her Women's United States Championship on the Jan. 10 episode of Smackdown, defeating Michin for the second straight time.

Jon Alba is an Emmy Award and SPJ Award-winning journalist who has been covering and working in wrestling for more than a decade. Jon is the host of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and a host and contributor for SNY, TV home of the New York Mets.

