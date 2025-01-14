Logan Paul Challenges Bad Bunny To Future WWE Match
World-renowned music star and occasional WWE Superstar Bad Bunny recently expressed a desire to step in the ring and have at least one more match. It turns out he already has a potential opponent waiting in the wings.
Former WWE United States Champion and internet celebrity Logan Paul took to Instagram to respond to the news of Bunny's desired in-ring return, calling out the former WWE 24/7 Champion.
"I want to put my life at risk in the ring," Bunny told Rolling Stone Monday. "I felt like I didn't risk it enough in the ring. I want to scare my mother."
"Then get in the ring with me," Paul responded in a comment on a social media post about the interview. He later shared the comment to his Instagram story.
The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer and actor has competed in a WWE ring three times since 2021. A longtime fan of wrestling, he made his impressive in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest against The Miz in John Morrison. He would briefly appear in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, but stole headlines in 2023 for his 25-minute San Juan Street Fight with Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico.
The bout is regarded as one of the most memorable celebrity spectacles in pro wrestling history, and achieved viral status in pop culture as well.
Paul, meanwhile, hasn't wrestled since last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight. He became the first celebrity to hold the title after he defeated Rey Mysterio for the belt at WWE Crown Jewel in November of 2023.
MORE: Bad Bunny Wants One More Match
The PRIME energy drink founder's wrestling future was also briefly in doubt after he indicated he was considering retirement after the birth of his first child in September. WWE would later confirm he was remaining with the company, moving him to the WWE Raw roster ahead of the company's debut on Netflix.
Bunny had also claimed the next Backlash PLE would be coming to Mexico, though that assertion has since been disputed.
