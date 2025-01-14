Former WWE NXT Announcer Alex Del Barrio Reacts To Corey Graves' Controversial Post
WWE announcer Corey Graves caught the attention of many around the wrestling world late Monday night when he took to social media to air grievances regarding no longer appearing on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown.
Graves bounced back and forth between the Raw and Smackdown brands over the past several years, sharing color commentary and even play-by-play duties. But the 40-year-old hasn't appeared on the main brand shows since WWE shook up the announcer teams ahead of the company's debut on Netflix. He returned to NXT announcing duties at New Year's Evil on Jan. 7.
Michael Cole and Pat McAfee have been serving as the Raw announce team since the Netflix move, and Graves posted to X shortly after the show went off the air Monday night.
It's not certain whether or not Graves was speaking in character or not, though a report from WrestlePurists indicates he was legitimately upset about losing his main roster announcing spot as of last week.
Graves was formerly a wrestler in the NXT developmental system before having to put his in-ring career on indefinite pause in 2014, retiring due to concussion issues. He would shift gears shortly after into broadcasting for WWE, starting with pre-show panels before moving to the commentary table.
The former NXT Tag Team Champion would then take to X again Tuesday morning, insinuating he would be addressing the situation on television.
PWInsider would then report Graves was off Tuesday's NXT taping. The initial post, however, was noticed by one former WWE on-air talent. Alex Del Barrio was in the WWE NXT system at the same time as Graves. He served as a backstage correspondent for the brand under the name "Alex Reyes," and hosted live events for the promotion.
Del Barrio is currently a play-by-play broadcaster for CBS Sports and ESPN, and spent time as a sports director and reporter in Texas at local news affiliates following his WWE departure.
The former WWE talent responded to Graves' post Tuesday morning, indicating he had also experienced mistreatment while with the company.
Del Barrio confirmed exclusively to The Takedown on SI his response is not directed at Graves himself, but declined to go into detail as to who it was directed at or who the "best friend" co-worker referenced in the post was.
Del Barrio worked for WWE from 2015 to 2016. Graves was a color commentator for the NXT brand at the time, with the former Rich Brennan (Rich Bocchini) on play-by-play.
