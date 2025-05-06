Damage CTRL's Reported Fate Following Dakota Kai's WWE Release
If fans were holding out hope that Damage CTRL would live on in some form without Dakota Kai, a new report will leave you disappointed.
Over a dozen WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, or were informed that their contracts would not be renewed, this past Friday evening ahead of SmackDown. Kai was among the more surprising releases given her popularity and involvement with reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY.
The two of them, along with the Kabuki Warriors, made up the latest iteration of Damage CTRL. The group was first assembled by Bayley alongside original members SKY and Kai at SummerSlam 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said the word is that the faction has quietly been disbanded after nearly three years together.
“I don’t know what the story is there other than – and I don’t know if this is ‘official’ – but I was kind of told unofficially that Damage CTRL’s done. The group is done."
Both Asuka and Kairi Sane are still working their way back from injury, but it's unclear if they'll still be affiliated with IYO SKY in some way when they return to television. Alvarez speculates that Kai's departure may have resulted from her being the odd woman out, creatively speaking.
"Asuka and Kairi might come back as a tag team, and IYO’s obviously a big singles star, and maybe they just figured that Dakota, she’s not gonna be at the level of an IYO, doesn’t have a partner, we don’t do a six-woman division, so she got cut. But that one is surprising.”
With Asuka and Kairi still on injured reserve, SKY was the victim of a 2-on-1 assault by Roxanne Perez and Giulia on Monday's episode of Raw. Rhea Ripley was unable to help her out as she was in Australia doing media for WWE's upcoming return to Perth for Crown Jewel.
Ripley will be back next Monday night. She and SKY will face Roxanne and Giulia in a tag team match on the first Raw after Backlash.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Backlash 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Becky Lynch Rips Hulk Hogan & Fan Comparisons To The WWE Hall Of Famer
Lyra Valkyria Dishes On Complicated Becky Lynch Relationship Ahead Of WWE Backlash
WWE Raw Results (5/5/25): CM Punk Returns, Iyo Sky Defeats Roxanne Perez, McAfee And Gunther Face Off