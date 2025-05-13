Dominik Mysterio Blasts CM Punk For 'Crying Like A Baby' To Get WrestleMania Main Event
Dominik Mysterio did not hold back his unfiltered thoughts on CM Punk main eventing WrestleMania 41.
Punk achieved his career goal in WWE by appearing in his first WrestleMania main event, but it didn't unfold exactly as planned. Paul Heyman turned on both Punk and Roman Reigns to align with Seth Rollins, with Bron Breakker joining their dangerous alliance the next night on Raw.
The rivals will step inside the ring in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, with Punk teaming with Sami Zayn to face Rollins and Breakker.
However, don't expect the current Intercontinental Champion to be cheering for the good guys.
In an interview with The Wrestling Classic on Casual Conversations, Dominik went off on Punk "crying" his way to the WrestleMania event while stating that "I ****ing hate CM Punk."
"I don't know what it is about that guy. I don't know if it's because he looks like Eddie Munster and I want to kick him in the ****ing face, or the fact that everyone is like, 'He finally did it, he finally got his WrestleMania main event.' Good for you, old man. 60 years old, it took you what, 45 years to accomplish your one goal? It's about time.
Mysterio added:
"It's what they say about babies. When they have tantrums, you give them what they want so they shut the **** up. I'm pretty sure that's what happened. "
Dominik elaborated further on his hatred for Punk before stating that he needed to stop himself.
Punk made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, and Dominik was his first opponent when the two wrestled on the WWE Live Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden the following month.
Dominik's most recent match was a victory against Penta at WWE Backlash.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Jey Uso Reacts To Viral Yeeting Video With Young Fan
Several Major TNA Stars To Wrestle At Triplemanía Regia, Joining WWE Talent (Exclusive)
Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Believes He Gets Booed At WWE Shows
WWE Put John Cena's Final Match Up For Bidding From Multiple Host Cities (Exclusive Details)