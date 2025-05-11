Wrestling On FanNation

Jey Uso, CM Punk, New Matches & More Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw

The stars will be out in Louisville for Monday Night Raw as Jey Uso, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and more are all set for the show.

Rick Ucchino

Jey Uso will be in Louisville for Raw
Jey Uso will be in Louisville for Raw / WWE.com

With Backlash now in the rearview mirror, the push is on to Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Monday Night Raw will be live tomorrow night in Louisville, KY and General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media this fine Mother's Day to make a few announcements for the show.

Fresh off getting his clock cleaned by Logan Paul, Jey Uso will be at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night and he will no doubt have a few words to say to his first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking of people who have a few things to get off their chest, CM Punk will be handed a microphone for the first time since WrestleMania 41. Whether it be Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker or John Cena, there certainly is no shortage of folks who could be feel the full ire of the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World'.

There's no way that Penta will be in a good mood after El Grande Americano cost him the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. The Legendary Luchador must not be available tomorrow night, because Adam Pearce is allowing Penta to take out his frustrations on Chad Gable instead.

Rhea Ripley will also be back on Raw after missing last week. She'll be teaming with Women's World Champion IYO SKY to take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia, plus AJ Styles goes one-on-one with Finn Balor.

Current Raw Match Card:

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to appear

CM Punk with mic in hand

Women's World Champion IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Penta vs. Chad Gable

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

ECW Legend Sabu Reportedly Dies At 60

Big E Backs Becky Lynch's Comments About Age Double Standard During WWE Backlash

CM Punk Sets Sights On Championship With Post WWE Backlash Tease

The Son of Brock Lesnar And Sable Takes Major Step In His Athletic Career

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE