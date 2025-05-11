Jey Uso, CM Punk, New Matches & More Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw
With Backlash now in the rearview mirror, the push is on to Saturday Night's Main Event.
WWE Monday Night Raw will be live tomorrow night in Louisville, KY and General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media this fine Mother's Day to make a few announcements for the show.
Fresh off getting his clock cleaned by Logan Paul, Jey Uso will be at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night and he will no doubt have a few words to say to his first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Speaking of people who have a few things to get off their chest, CM Punk will be handed a microphone for the first time since WrestleMania 41. Whether it be Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker or John Cena, there certainly is no shortage of folks who could be feel the full ire of the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World'.
There's no way that Penta will be in a good mood after El Grande Americano cost him the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. The Legendary Luchador must not be available tomorrow night, because Adam Pearce is allowing Penta to take out his frustrations on Chad Gable instead.
Rhea Ripley will also be back on Raw after missing last week. She'll be teaming with Women's World Champion IYO SKY to take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia, plus AJ Styles goes one-on-one with Finn Balor.
Current Raw Match Card:
World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to appear
CM Punk with mic in hand
Women's World Champion IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia
Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles
War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
Penta vs. Chad Gable
