Drake's OVO Brand Teases WWE Collaboration

WWE has partnered with numerous clothing brands to release streetwear fashion featuring WWE superstars and legends in recent years. Brands such as Culture Kings and Complex have been at the forefront of that.

It doesn't seem like that trend is going to end anytime soon, as one of the biggest names in music, Drake, dropped a social media post today teasing a collaboration between his OVO brand and WWE.

OVO and WWE teaser

OVO (October's Very Own), created by multiple Grammy Award winner Drake, posted a teaser to Instagram showing the WWE Championship hanging from a turnbuckle with the OVO logo beneath it and the date 12-19-25.

Neither WWE nor OVO has revealed what their partnership will look like or include, but looking at the deals between OVO and Disney, the NFL, TMNT, and Marvel, it seems apparent that it would be a line of streetwear clothing.

Drake posted on social media that he recently became a WWE fan after attending Elimination Chamber earlier this year with fellow musician Lil Yachty, as the event took place in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. Drake also went as far as to describe former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as his muse after seeing countless posts about her online.

Musicians getting involved with WWE over the years

WWE has been using celebrities to help promote the product since the beginning, using names like Cyndi Lauper, Liberace, Ray Charles, and Ozzy Osbourne at the first two WrestleMania events. Jumping to the present, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny have played major roles in wrestling storylines, while others can often be seen in the crowd during PLEs.

Musicians have even gotten their own series of merchandise in the WWE Shop, with Bad Bunny and Travis Scott being recent examples. The two of them had multiple items available for purchase in the store.

Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes face off in the middle of the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2. | Ethan Miller / Getty Images

While Drake has not been featured in any storylines like Travis Scott and Bad Bunny before him, the fact that OVO and WWE are working together on something makes it seem very possible that something along those lines could come together in the future.

Keep an eye out for December 19th.

