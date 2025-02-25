WWE Raw Results (2/24/25): Final Chamber Hype, Seth Rollins Confronts Cody Rhodes, New Tag Champs
The final WWE Raw before the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday night started off with a bang thanks to CM Punk and Logan Paul.
Paul opened the show and arrogantly walked to the ring in order to address the audience. He ran down Cincinnati and told the world he'd be the one to win the Elimination Chamber and become the face of the WWE at WrestleMania.
Those words brought out CM Punk. Punk walked to the ring and Paul ran him down too. Paul called Punk a failure and said that Punk hated him because of how successful he is outside of the wrestling ring. In response, Punk called Paul a flash in the pan and said that he wasn't relevant enough to be a history maker like him.
Punk and Paul stared the other down and Paul slapped Punk in the face and caused him to bleed before rolling away and running up the ramp. This Saturday night, Punk and Paul will compete against Damian Priest, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre inside the Elimination Chamber with the winner earning a shot at Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.
In his first comments since The Rock said he wanted his soul on Smackdown last week, Cody Rhodes addressed the Raw audience on this week's program. Rhodes began to explain his thought process about what Rock asked him, but was then interrupted by Seth Rollins. Rollins asked Cody what the hell he was thinking. Rollins told Cody not to sacrifice everything he did to help him win the championship last year at WrestleMania.
In response, Cody said that Rock asked him for his soul, because Rollins' soul was already compromised. Cody said that he knew Seth's history, which included helping him. Rollins said he wasn't out there to judge Cody, but to make sure he didn't repeat the mistakes that he made. He said he didn't want to hate Cody Rhodes.
The segment ended with a passionate plea from Seth to Cody. Rollins told Cody he didn't want to face a soulless Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Rollins said he wanted to face the guy that beat him at WrestleMania 38 and the champion that was crowned at WrestleMania 40. Rollins then left the ring.
Ahead of Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn sat down for an interview with Jackie Redmond on this week's show. Zayn admitted that he was upset with himself because he ventured to the house of Kevin Owens. Zayn said he didn't recognize himself or Owens in the lead up to their Unsanctioned Match this weekend, but told Owens to expect bad things and a bad ending.
Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship this week against Dakota Kai. Right after the match, Kai was attacked by Ivy Nile. Nile then ran to the ring and dropped Valkyria. Nile then raised Valkyria's title belt in the air.
In other action, after weeks of back and forth matches between all three men, Ludwig Kaiser defeated Pete Dunne and Penta in a Triple Threat Match. The New Day defeated the LWO and Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio ended in a no-contest thanks to interference by The Judgment Day. Gunther tuned up ahead of WrestleMania and defeated Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match.
In the main event, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match, but Belair and Naomi were able to neutralize his impact for much of the match.
In the end, Raquel Rodriguez smashed Naomi's face into the ring post, which allowed Liv Morgan to make the cover and get the win. Morgan and Rodriguez are the first-ever women's tag team to hold the titles three times.
Full WWE Raw Results (2/24/25)
- Ludwig Kaiser defeated Penta and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Match
- The New Day defeated The LWO
- Gunther defeated Akira Tozawa
- Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to retain the WWE Women's intercontinental Championship
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker ended in a no contest
