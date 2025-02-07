Drew McIntyre Moved To WWE SmackDown, Big Match Announced For Tonight
After a turbulent week, Drew McIntyre is now part of the WWE SmackDown roster.
WWE released a video late Friday afternoon that featured SmackDown GM Nick Aldis revealing a contract for McIntyre. The man himself then appeared in the video, noting that he's known Aldis since 2005.
McIntyre said he didn't need any pomp and circumstance for the signing, just an opportunity.
Aldis also revealed that McIntyre will wrestle LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat match tonight on SmackDown. The winner will earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1st in Toronto.
Aldis called the signing of McIntyre one of his "proudest moments" as SmackDown GM.
MORE: Reports Reveal Drew McIntyre's WWE Royal Rumble AND WrestleMania Frustrations
It has been an interesting week for McIntyre. He reportedly left the Royal Rumble upset over the way that his elimination went in the men's Rumble match. Most of his ire was reported to have been directed at LA Knight, whom McIntyre accused of trying to get his spots in at the expense of everyone else in the match.
Interestingly, McIntyre and Knight will be in action against one another in tonight's triple threat match on SmackDown.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/7/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Kevin Owens Signs New 5-Year Contract With WWE
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]
WWE 2K25 Reveals "The Bloodline's Dynasty" Mode And Wyatt Sicks Pre-Order