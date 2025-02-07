Kevin Owens Hints At WWE Contract Extension While Selling Girl Scout Cookies
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is known for his self-referential sense of humor both online and on WWE programming. So it's no surprise he leaned into that while seemingly announcing a new contract extension with the company.
Owens took to X to ask for help to raise money for his daughter's Girl Scout cookie campaign, and dropped an oddly specific nugget in doing so, hinting at his WWE future.
Following mentioning the drive, he said if people contributed, he would promise to "keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more."
It was recently reported Owens was closing in on a new WWE contract extension, following up on one signed back in 2021. He has been with the company since 2014, when he debuted on NXT and laid out his potential WrestleMania 41 opponent Sami Zayn.
He has received a lot of internal and external praise for his recent work with Cody Rhodes, in which he lost a winner-takes-all ladder match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
MORE: Kevin Owens Closing in on WWE Contract Extension [Report]
The 40-year-old is a former WWE Universal, NXT, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion. He also main-evented back-to-back WrestleMania's, taking on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the first night of WrestleMania 38, and teaming with Zayn against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.
Owens would also go on to tag Jon Bon Jovi's handle in the post, which makes sense given Girl Scout cookies are like Bad Medicine for some.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW's Tony Khan Arrives To NFL's Super Bowl On 400-Foot Yacht Worth $360 Million
Alexa Bliss Reportedly Signs With Talent Agency To Pursue Projects Outside Of WWE
Report Suggests Several WWE Stars Are Unhappy With Their Theme Music
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]