Drew McIntyre Slams The Majority Of The WWE Locker Room

Drew McIntyre has slammed over 80% of the WWE locker room.

Ethan Schlabaugh

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Drew McIntyre during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Drew McIntyre during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Drew McIntyre continues to spread his hating ways across more than just one wrestler now, as he has taken aim at more than 80% of the WWE locker room.

Speaking with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on the Huge Pop Podcast, McIntyre has called out the locker room for the shape they are in, saying that wrestlers should meet some kind of standard in terms of physique for professional wrestling.

The 85% — maybe I’m a little off, maybe it’s like 82% — they don’t, they shouldn’t be WWE Superstars. And no, I don’t just mean you have to be big and jacked like me. You have to look like an athlete. My God… at least look like an athlete. Get in the damn gym.

Drew McIntyre, Huge Pop Podcast

CM Punk Is Still Catching Strays

CM Pun
Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; CM Punk reacts during the Men s Royal Rumble match at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Despite the fact that McIntyre and CM Punk's feud came to a close at Bad Blood in October of last year (and they last wrestled at Elimination Chamber in March), Drew still finds the time to throw some shade CM Punk's way whenever he can.

WWE legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart recently told Complex Sports that CM Punk was the best wrestler today and Drew would dismiss this by pointing out how Punk is the opposite of Hart in the ring.

CM Punk, I don’t know how Bret loves him so much; he’s like the opposite of the Excellence of Execution. His moves are executed terribly, but he believes everything he says, and people buy his crap. Good for him, I guess. To me, as a wrestler growing up and as a Bret Hart fan, you should be able to do the moves well. That should be a given

Drew McIntyre [h/t Fightful]

Drew wrapped this all up by reiterating something he was told by The Undertaker during his first run in the WWE, "Don’t play the wrestler, be the wrestler.”

Fans can hear more of Drew McIntyre's heel-ish antics as he is set to appear on SmackDown to explain his actions toward Cody Rhodes last week.

Ethan Schlabaugh
