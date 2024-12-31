Drew McIntyre Threatens Netflix Social Media Guy Ahead Of WWE Raw Premiere
Drew McIntyre says he's going to make the Netflix social media guy ... cry.
In a video posted to social media, McIntyre publicly aired his grievances to Netflix about not being included in the WWE Raw on Netflix trailer. In it, he told them not to get on his bad side.
“Netflix, consider this your first public warning,” McIntyre said in the video. “You don’t want to get on Drew McIntyre’s bad side. I will make your social media guy cry like it’s the last round of ‘Squid Games." I’m not one of those actors you’re used to. I don’t kiss ass, I kick ass. So, here’s to a fresh start, Here’s to Drew McIntyre front and center.
WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix on January 6. It's the first episode of the show on the popular streaming service and is part of a $5 billion deal between the two business entities.
Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala in a Tribal Combat Match.
Drew McIntyre does not currently have a match on the premiere episode of the show. He's currently embroiled in a feud with Jey Uso after viciously attacking him upon returning to WWE at the end of November.
