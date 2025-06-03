El Grande Americano Secures Final Spot In The Men's WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match
El Grande Americano punched his ticket to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this week on WWE Raw, after defeating both AJ Styles and CM Punk in a triple threat match.
The trio of wrestlers traded moves and counters in the Raw main event this week, but it was Americano that walked out victorious. The Seth Rollins faction interfered in the match, which gave Americano an edge.
Bron Breakker pulled Punk out of the ring when he seemingly had the match won and destroyed Punk with a vicious beating outside the ring. Styles mixed it up with Breakker too and that slight distraction gave Americano an opening. Styles jumped off the top rope for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Americano countered it with a head butt.
That move dropped Styles right away and Americano made the cover for the victory. In past matches, Americano has been victorious after putting a metal plate inside of his lucha mask. That seemingly was the case with this win, but the referee did not find any evidence.
El Grande Americano now joins LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, Penta, and Andrade in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday night. The winner will earn a contract that's good for a world title match at any moment for 12 months.
WWE Money in the Bank airs live from inside the Intuit Dome on Saturday. Other announced matches include the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Becky Lynch Talks 'Happy Gilmore 2' Experience As New Trailer Debuts [Exclusive]
Former NXT Star Says Recent Release Was Surprising
Former NXT Star Cora Jade Reveals She Almost Died During Her WWE Run
WWE And Slim Jim Expand Partnership To Bring New Tables Into The Fold During Matches