Ex-WWE Figure Wants Donald Trump Removed From the Hall of Fame

U.S President Donald Trump has a lengthy history with WWE, and more specifically, Vince McMahon, but one former announcer doesn't believe that's something that should be celebrated.

Trump's first dalliance with the sports entertainment giant took place in the late 1980s. This saw WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V held at Atlantic City Convention Hall, billed as Trump Plaza.

15 years later, he appeared in an interview with Jesse Ventura at WrestleMania XX, before taking things one step further in 2007.

On that occasion, he and McMahon clashed in the 'Battle of the Billionaires' at WrestleMania 23. Trump was represented by Bobby Lashley, who beat Umaga, which led to McMahon being shaved bald. Two years later, he was back to torment McMahon once again, buying Monday Night Raw, before selling it back to WWE's then-chairman.

For these exploits, Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing in 2013. However, as the years have passed, his inclusion has drawn more and more criticism. Now, Kayla Becker, known to WWE fans as Kayla Braxton, has gone public with her wish to see Trump removed.

Kayla Becker calls for Trump's Hall of Fame removal

Becker, who worked as a ring announcer and interviewer for WWE between 2016 and June 2024, believes the company should take a stand following the release of the Epstein Files. Becker made the comments in a clip on her Instagram stories while revealing that she got into trouble while working for WWE for posting her political opinions online.

“Going back to me working at WWE, I would get in trouble when I posted political things because every once in a while, I’d get riled up. Kayla Becker

Becker went on to say that there's no question that Donald Trump is evil. "Here’s what I think WWE should do. Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, is in our WWE Hall Of Fame. I don’t know if he’s still in it; they may have quietly dismissed him from that. I really don’t know. I think what WWE should do now that the Epstein Files have been released and there’s no question that that man is evil, I think they should do a public revoking of his Hall Of Fame status."

"I think that would be one of the coolest and most leadership things that they could do. 'Hey, Mr. Donald Trump, you are no longer in the WWE Hall of Fame.' I want a statement, a celebration, a parade. I think they should be a leader; they should go ahead and start this. Let’s go ahead and start this.”

Kayla Becker (Braxton) wants to see Donald Trump removed from WWE Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/o0j7NXo0gF — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 20, 2026

Jesse Ventura almost quit the WWE Hall of Fame over Donald Trump

The comments from Becker come after Jesse Ventura claimed he almost resigned from the Hall of Fame because of Trump's inclusion. Ventura said that it's a "disgrace" that Trump was given the honor while legends such as Ken Patera have been consistently overlooked.

The former Governor of Minnesota closed his takedown of the President by stating that just as with the rest of his career, he isn't qualified to be in the Hall of Fame.

Ventura enjoyed a lengthy wrestling career both in and out of the ring, but he's perhaps most well known for his work at the commentary desk throughout the late 1980s. Despite a very public falling out with Vince McMahon, Ventura was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

