Exclusive: Robert Stone Ready To Evolve As He Helps Bring WWE Evolve To Fans
Robert Stone has been a wrestler, manager, general manager, coach, producer, and tonight he'll evolve into a regular pro wrestling commentary announcer for the new WWE Evolve show premiering on Tubi.
How does he manage all of that? One word. Balance.
"I can balance," Stone said to The Takedown on SI regarding managing all the different things he's done in the wrestling business throughout the years. "You could give me 100 things to do and I will be able to balance it. If it's wrestling related. I make the time and I put the work in. This is so exciting for me. I'm always excited to learn new things.
"So, commentating each week, I am going to be learning as I go ... I'm proud to say, you know, I wrestled for 20 years. I managed for five years. I was Ava's assistant as a GM. I've hosted shows, I have coached and produced in NXT, and now I'm doing this (joining the WWE Evolve commentary team). Those are my goals that I'm still checking off those boxes on.
"I want to do everything. I want to do it all. I want to teach the gym classes at the Performance Center. You know what I mean? I want to. I want to serve the catering. I want to do everything. If it's WWE related, and I can be evolved. I want to do it so every new project for me is exciting and it's easy to balance, because it's not work."
Stone will help lead the brand new WWE Evolve show as a member of the commentary team. The show premieres tonight, March 5, on Tubi and is a program revolving around early up-and-comers from the WWE Performance Center and WWE ID talents colliding in the ring. Stone says the program is like old school NXT.
"I think NXT, and obviously there's a good problem to have, but it's just it's gotten so big," Stone said.
"It's gotten so big, you know, it's excelling on the CW Network and it's just in a whole other realm now. That's a good problem to have, right? And Evolve is kind of going back to what NXT was, kind of like when it first started. It's a little bit underground. Maybe you got to look a little harder to find where it's going to be. It's going to be a wild, random mixture of talent with WWE ID prospects, with PC trainees, with a few veterans.
"I'm sure eventually there's going to be championships and things like that, but this is going to be raw wrestling with men and women trying to make something of this -- a seed that they want to grow one into something. They want to get to NXT, to get to Raw, to get to SmackDown, to be on PLE's. These are their dreams. Can they achieve them? Everyone's going to be laying it all on the line and leaving it all in the ring. So you're just going to feel a little something different when you watch the show."
Stone says that the vibe in WWE developmental is very fun and because of all the opportunities to be on shows like Evolve, LFG, and NXT, the vibe is competitive -- in a good way.
"It's exciting for everyone, because you just listed all these shows -- Evolve, LFG, NXT, Raw, Smackdown, and if you count the amount of roster members there's going to be on each one of those shows, and add it all up. I'm saying to myself, if I'm amongst 100 something talent in the PC, but you add all those up, I'm going to go, there's a spot for me somewhere. It's hope. All these shows are light at the end of the tunnel.
"If I'm just starting out and I'm six months in and I have a bad training day, I'm going to remind myself and go, you know wha, there's all these shows and places to be. I'm not going to be in a bad mood. I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm going to continue doing my thing.
"On the flip side, how could it not be competitive? I mean, we have all these crazy athletes that come from different worlds of sports involved, who have been brought up to be competitive. And I mean, when you think of that mix of people all together every day training, it's a wild world. It's the Wild Wild West, but there's potential for them to do really, really big things. You got to keep your head on straight. You got to stay positive and you got to just put the work in every day."
WWE Evolve will premiere tonight, Wednesday March 5, at 8pm EST on Tubi. Why tune in? Stone says it's the WWE ID vs. WWE Performance Center talent dynamic.
"I think the coolest thing to tune in for ... There's so many awesome talent that are gonna be on the show, but the WWE ID world coming from independent wrestling and the Performance Center world talent coming from the Performance Center. A good portion of these people have never seen or don't know what independent wrestling is. That combination of them coming together, those worlds colliding, is going to bring a refreshing, different kind of style of matches that are just going to be entertaining to watch. It's a different world."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Injury Update On Cora Jade After Her Match Was Stopped Tuesday Night On WWE NXT
Carmella Opens Up On Her Unexpected WWE Departure
MJF Reveals How Much Money He Makes At AEW
Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE