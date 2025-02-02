WWE Announces Details For New Evolve Show On Tubi, Will Compete With AEW Dynamite
WWE Evolve will premiere on Tubi on March 5. The company announced details of the new program during Saturday night's Royal Rumble PLE broadcast.
"We’re excited to announce the launch of WWE EVOLVE which will showcase in-ring action featuring rising WWE prospects as they look to make it to NXT, SmackDown & Raw," WWE posted on social media. "WWE EVOLVE premieres March 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT, exclusively on Tubi, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday."
Evolve was an independent pro wrestling promotion that was run by former ROH booker, Gabe Sapolsky. Sapolsky now works with WWE and the company owns the rights to the name. There was no indication as to what talents would be featured on the new program.
WWE Evolve will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS. Dynamite has aired on Wednesday nights since October 2019. The show used to compete with NXT until NXT moved to Tuesday nights in 2021.
With the addition of WWE Evolve, WWE will have television programs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.
