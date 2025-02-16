Fans Hit Dominik Mysterio Dummy With Chair At Daytona 500
Ever since he split with his father, Dominik Mysterio has been one of the most despised characters on WWE television.
All one has to do is attend a WWE live event to hear the response — Mysterio garners more boos than just about anyone else on the roster from the live crowd.
Now, wrestling fans and racing fans have come together to display that dislike for Mysterio. WWE featured a "WWE Fan Experience" area at the Daytona 500 this weekend in Florida promoting Raw on Netflix. One of the displays was a game where anyone could pick up a folding chair and whack a Dominik Mysterio dummy.
Check it out below.
As you can see, fans also had the opportunity to create their own entrance at the WWE Fan Experience exhibit.
Despite not currently holding championship gold, "Dirty Dom" remains a featured part of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix every week as part of the Judgment Day.
Last week, Mysterio interrupted a returning AJ Styles during Raw. The segment set-up a match for this week's show, as Mysterio will battle Styles on Netflix on the February 17th edition of Raw. It will be Styles' first singles match in over four months.
