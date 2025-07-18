Former World Champion Shuts Down Talk Of Potential Retirement Match In WWE
Kane will not be having a retirement match in WWE anytime soon.
The former champion and current mayor confirmed on an episode of Off The Ropes that a retirement match isn't in his future. Of course, never say never in pro wrestling.
I don't know about that, man. We were just talking about athleticism and movement and keeping up with the pace of people nowadays. That may have left me behind, guys"- Kane (h/t Wrestlepurists)
Kane hasn't been in a wrestling match since he was a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. Prior to that, his last match in WWE was alongside The Undertaker against D-Generation X at Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia in 2018.
Retirement matches have been a popular attraction in wrestling throughout the last few years. Sting got a giant retirement sendoff and final match at AEW Revolution in 2024. This past weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg wrestled, but lost his final match against Gunther.
John Cena, the current Undisputed WWE Champion, is currently in the middle of a retirement tour in WWE. HIs last match will reportedly be in December of this year, but he's scheduled to defend his championship against Cody Rhodes at Summerslam. Cody and Cena will sign the contract for that match on this week's episode of Smackdown.
