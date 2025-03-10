Former WWE NIL Talent, Gable Steveson, Wins Big Ten Wrestling Championship
Gable Steveson, once a prized WWE NIL talent, won the Big Ten Wrestling Championship for the fourth time over the weekend.
Steveson defeated Greg Kerkvliet from Penn State to win the heavyweight championship. The score of the match was 10-3. According the Fightful, Steveson is the first heavyweight to win four championships in the history of the Big Ten.
Steveson was once firmly integrated in the WWE developmental system, but never had a true run for the company. Though he was drafted to Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft, he never appeared on the show in a official capacity as a real member of the roster.
Steveson had his first and only match at the NXT Great American Bash event in 2023. Steveson wrestled Baron Corbin to a no contest in a match that was not received well by fans or critics.
MORE: Former WWE Superstar's NFL Career Hits a Snag
Steveson was released from WWE in May of 2024. He won an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
WWE introduced its NIL program in 2021 in order to recruit collegiate athletes like Steveson.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Discusses Not Closing AEW Revolution With Toni Storm & Mariah May's Hollywood Ending
Timeless Toni Storm Gives Mariah May Her Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution
Kenny Omega Completes Comeback Winning International Championship At AEW Revolution
Swerve Strickland Becomes No. 1 Contender For World Championship At AEW Revolution