Goldberg Reveals The Only Wrestler Worthy Of Using The Spear After He Retires From WWE
Goldberg has revealed that there is only one person in WWE fit to keep using The Spear after he retires.
During an interview with Shak Wrestling, Goldberg confirmed that he spoke with Bron Breakker about the move and said Breakker is the only one that should use it moving forward.
“I had the conversation last night with Bron and I told him my feelings on it and I think 1000% he’s the only human being in the WWE that should be doing that. I know I’m going to catch a lot of hell from that, but I don’t care because that’s the truth. It is what it is.“- Goldberg (h/t WrestlePurist)
Goldberg made The Spear famous during his infamous WCW run in the late 1990s, but a plethora of wrestlers use the move across the business today. In WWE, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso both use that move as a finisher in matches. In AEW, Cope and Bobby Lashley use the move. Moose uses the move as a finisher in TNA.
Goldberg is set to have his retirement match this weekend in a grudge battle with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Both men began feuding when Gunther tossed disrespect at Goldberg at Bad Blood last year in Atlanta. Now, Goldberg will look to take the world championship in front of his family and hometown crowd.
Other announced matches for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event include Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso for the WWE United States Championship, and more.
